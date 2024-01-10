Police officers rescue mom, 2 kids after car crashes into Naperville retention pond: VIDEO

Police officers were caught on camera rescuing a mom and two kids after a car crash into a Naperville retention pond near the 95th Street library.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police officers saved a woman and her children, who were trapped in a car that crashed in a Naperville retention pond last week.

Bodycam video obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows police officers jumping into the water near the 95th Street Library last Tuesday.

As they approach the car, they realize the car's doors won't unlock.

So, the officers break open the windows, open the car doors and get the woman and two children out.

The three were taken to get checked out at a nearby hospital.

The responding officers suffered some cuts but were OK.