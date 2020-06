Naperville commissioners to discuss reversing recreational marijuana sales ban

EMBED >More News Videos Naperville residents held a rally against the sale of recreational marijuana Saturday, saying the city is "family friendly."

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- You may soon be able to buy recreational marijuana in Naperville. The Zoning Commission is meeting to discuss the topic Monday night.A workshop will be held at 7 p.m., where they'll talk about the city's current medical marijuana guidelines, and whether they will reverse last fall's decision to ban recreational marijuana sales A March referendum shows 53% of Naperville residents support recreational marijuana sales.Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois as of January 1, 2020.