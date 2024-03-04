WATCH LIVE

Naperville launches new online help center on website

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 4, 2024 10:31AM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville opens a new online help center for constituents to better connect with their elected officials Monday.

The center will provide a centralized place for people to submit requests, ask questions and offer feedback for the mayor and city council members.

Users will also be able to track the status of their submissions online. The process replaced submitting inquiries using email addresses.

A link to the help center will be in the upper left corner of the www.naperville.il.us website.

