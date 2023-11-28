WATCH LIVE

NASCAR donates 24 bikes to Chicago school as part of All Kids Bike

ByKaren Jordan
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 12:48AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR donated two dozen bikes to a school in Chicago through its partnership with All Kids Bike.

The initiative is designed to teach kindergarteners how to ride bikes in their gym classes. These bikes were gifted to Ogden School on the Near North Side.

"For NASCAR, for us, it's about being part of the community 365 days a year, so programs like this are one of many we are involved in and contributing to," said Julie Giese, president of NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The bikes were hidden behind a curtain in the school gym while the unsuspecting students were brought in to listen to the special announcement. Then they got their first look at the new supply of bikes and helmets.

The bikes come with detachable pedals and footrests, which can be attached as the students become more comfortable. Even though some already know how to ride a bike, they were excited to take the new wheels for a spin.

This is the fifth school NASCAR donated bikes to already this year. They plan to give bikes to three more schools in the next few weeks, donating a grand total of 200 bikes.

