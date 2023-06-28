City officials say they're prepared for Chicago NASCAR race, 4th of July weekend

City officials say they are prepared for NASCAR in Chicago this 4th of July weekend. Crowds of about 50,000 are expected each day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They've been planning for months. And on Wednesday morning, Chicago officials said the city is ready for the NASCAR street race this weekend.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is always a big challenge for first responders.

Huge crowds in the downtown area are the norm.

But with NASCAR added into the mix this weekend, it's shaping up to be a very different challenge for police and fire.

There are a lot of road closures in the downtown area, and around Grant Park in particular, that will create a number of challenges.

Navy Pier and the Museum Campus will remain open, and there are areas of the NASCAR village which will be open to the public without tickets as well.

NASCAR is expecting crowds of about 50,000 people both Saturday and Sunday for the races, concerts and other events.

Police and fire officials said they are prepared for the crowds, and will not leave the neighborhoods uncovered either.

NASCAR officials are also hiring some private security as well.

"Our team, along with the city of Chicago, has been working for months on the plan for this weekend, and I feel like we are incredibly prepared, have a great plan in place," said Julie Giese, president of the NASCAR Street Race.

NASCAR officials also spoke on the possibility of severe weather over the weekend, and how that could affect the race.

They said the cars are equipped to be able to race in the event of rain, but if there is more severe weather, like lightning, they could potentially move the dates of the races to Sunday and Monday.

