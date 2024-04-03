City of Chicago announces traffic closure plan for 2024 NASCAR street race around Grant Park

'It's only going to get better,' said 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race winner Shane van Gisbergen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A NASCAR street race is returning to Chicago in July 2024, and it will bring significant street closures in downtown.

NASCAR and the Chicago Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced their traffic plan for the race.

The full timeline for setup and teardown for the race has been reduced from 25 days in 2023 to 19 days in 2024, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

Street closures will begin on Monday, June 10. Street reopening will begin on Monday July 8, after race weekend ends.

"Now in its second year, the City of Chicago has been working with NASCAR in the planning and execution of the 2024 race to minimize disruptions to residents and visitors," Jose Tirado, OEMC Executive Director, said in the news release. "Safety is our top priority, and OEMC will help monitor all race activity leading up to the event, through the race weekend, and following the event to help coordinate city resources."

Two street races will take place in downtown once again this year: the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. There will also be various events, vendors and concerts in Grant Park during the race weekend.

More information about parking restrictions and a map of the event can be found on NASCAR's website.

Full traffic schedule from OEMC:

Pre-race activity in Grant Park:

Monday, June 10: Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20: Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

Wednesday, June 26 - Beginning at 8 p.m.: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Significant street closures:

Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Tuesday, July 2 - Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Thursday, July 4 - Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Friday, July 5 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

NASCAR race weekend street closures: Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Street reopening: Monday, July 8

Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. All street closures are expected to remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Drive.

Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day July 18th.

Streets with local access are only for residents, businesses and their employees.

Sidewalks to remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down: June 10 - July 18

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Alternative routes: (Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.)

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

Loop streets to remain open: