Formula 1 applies for Chicago Grand Prix trademark

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last summer was the first-ever NASCAR street race in Chicago.

Now, there's talk about bringing Formula 1 racing to the city.

Chicago got a slight taste of the Formula 1 world when Red Bull brought the car it sponsors to the city for a little demonstration last fall outside the United Center.

Formula 1 is the most popular auto racing circuit in the world. Formula 1 Grand Prix takes place on streets in some of the most exotic locations in the world, including races in three U.S. cities. Formula 1 fans in this country would love to make Chicago the fourth.

"I'm very excited. If F1 comes to Chicago, that would be awesome. Definitely should happen," said Ted Birks with Chicago F1.

And it could happen. F1 has filed a trademark application for several names, including Grand Prix of Chicago, Chicago Grand Prix and Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix.

Birks heads a group of Formula 1 fans in Chicago that hosts viewing parties as well as simulated and cart races. He said the group has grown dramatically since the release of the Netflix series called "Drive to Survive." That series has increased the Formula 1 fan base around the country as evidenced by the response for races in Florida, Texas and California.

"Formula 1 is a street racing format that you get out there, and I think it's the best vehicle for a street race," said ESPN Radio host John Jurkovic.

Chicago hosted the first-ever street race for NASCAR last summer, and the race is set to return this July.

It's unclear if the two races could coexist. No one from the Formula 1 organization responded to ABC7's questions, and NASCAR is not commenting. And city leaders are also quiet on the topic, but that doesn't stop fans from dreaming.

"Chicago is a world-class city. We should have a world class Formula 1 Grand Prix here," Birks said.

In other Formula 1 races in this country, they race through downtown cities. Of course, it's too early to speculate what course they might use in Chicago, if they even come here.