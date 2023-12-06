NASCAR Chicago Street Race tickets on sale Wednesday

Tickets for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race go on sale Wednesday. .

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Start your engines! Tickets go on sale Wednesday for next year's NASCAR street race in Chicago.

This time, NASCAR will offer youth pricing, including free general admission to the Saturday's events for fans twelve and under.

There will also be single-day tickets for the races, on July 6 and 7.

Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about anything they plan to do differently this year.

Next year's race will be year two of a three-year-deal. Giese spoke about if she things the race will be a long-term event in Chicago.

Two-day reserve tickets will start at $465, with two-day general admission tickets starting at $269.

For more information on tickets, visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.