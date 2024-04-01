First-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race winner Shane van Gisbergen teases 2024 summer race events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is zooming back into downtown this summer.

Last year's race around the Loop made history as the first street race in NASCAR's 75 year history.

Shane van Gisbergen took home the trophy in 2023 and will be returning to Chicago for this summer's street race.

Van Gisbergen joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss what fans can expect during this year's race.

"The show that NASCAR put on for their first time was really impressive. It's only going to get better," he said. "I think the course is pretty similar, but when the weather will be good, they'll have some awesome concerts. So, for the fans it'll be an awesome show."

In 2023, the event was dampened by rainy conditions that soaked the track, causing concert cancellations and postponements during the race.

Van Gisbergen said that for drivers, he expects this year to be another unique experience.

"It's tough, it's like driving through a tunnel with the walls on either side. Sharing the track with 30 other crazy people is pretty cool. It gets interesting, but we had a lot of fun last year," he said.

The race will be taking place on July 6 and 7.

Children 12 and under can attend the event for free on the first day of the race.

Tickets can be found at nascarchicago.com.