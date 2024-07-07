Drivers set to take on challenging 75-lap course for NASCAR Cup Series race

ABC7's Stephanie Wade spoke with Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese on Sunday morning ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is Day Two of the NASCAR Street Race in downtown Chicago.

The big race is happening later Sunday after a successful Xfinity Series race Saturday.

Cars zoomed by major city streets like Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive with the iconic skyline as backdrop.

Drivers in the Cup Series race will hit the track at 3:30 p.m. this to take their shot at the challenging track.

It is a 75-lap course around Chicago's Loop.

Cars will reach speeds of up to 100 mph on the fast straightaways. With lots of twists and turns, drivers told ABC7 that it is much more difficult to navigate versus the typical donut-sized tracks normally seen in NASCAR.

Two-thousand concrete barriers were brought in to shape this insane street course, taking drivers on a tour throughout downtown.

The gates open at 9 a.m. to get in on all the action.

Big name headliners like Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina will also be performing Sunday.