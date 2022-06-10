localish

Jimmie Allen Joins Elementary School Kids For Heartfelt Performance

By Dana Langer
EMBED <>More Videos

School kids perform with country music legend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A talented class of elementary school kids was honored with the opportunity to perform alongside country music icon Jimmie Allen in celebration of this year's CMA Fest. The performance was made possible by the CMA Foundation which has passionately invested in the musical education of children since its inception in 2006.

The students' teacher, Miss Danielle Leigh Taylor, is one of 30 music educators being honored as a CMA Foundation 2022 Music Teachers of Excellence. Explaining the importance of experiences like this for her students Taylor said, "each time we do a performance, they walk away with a sense this sense of empowerment that transcends music."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkhoustonfresnolos angelessan franciscochicagophiladelphiaraleighcma festlocalish
LOCALISH
School kids perform with country music legend
School bus driver goes the extra mile
Gay for Good offers helping hands to local charities in need
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
TOP STORIES
Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman wounded on South Side, authorities say
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Bike accident that killed toddler was 'preventable,' family says
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
Chicago area counties upgraded to 'high' risk of COVID transmission
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Why Amy Schumer is being linked to a national tampon shortage
Show More
Chicago area 'March for our Lives' rallies planned for June 11 | List
Family offering $10k for information on missing U of C student
Britney Spears ties knot, but not without drama at the wedding
IL Marine among 5 killed in Osprey crash in California
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
More TOP STORIES News