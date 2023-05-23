After losing son to suicide due to cyberbullying, parents offer other families legal help

Two parents who lost their son to suicide after cyberbullying are now partnering with a law firm to help other families who need help taking legal action to protect their kids.

"We just don't want this to happen to any other family," said Rose Bronstein. "If it can happen to us it can happen to anybody."

Last year Rose and Rob Bronstein lost their son Nate to suicide after, they said, he had been tormented by cyberbullying. Now they have enlisted the help of local law firm Disparti Law Group in partnership with their organization Buckets Over Bullying to give other families legal guidance to stop cyberbullying involving their own ids.

"That's why this partnership is so important with Disparti Law, because these parents are going to learn you don't get to wash your hands of this," Rob Bronstein said.

"There's all sorts of laws where parents can be held liable for their minor children, and we believe cell phones fall in that same scope," said Larry Disparti of Disparti Law Group.

The Bronsteins have filed a lawsuit against Latin School of Chicago where their son attended, as well as some administrators and some families of his classmates.

The couple will formally announce their partnership with Disparti Wednesday. They sad it's the result of so many other parents reaching out to them for help who did not have the resources to take legal action.

"Our son was a bright, intelligent, energetic kid. He had a bright future ahead of him, he was loved," Rose said. "I just want parents to know they have rights and they have to be empowered, they have the right to protect their children from harm."

Nate loved basketball and would have been 16. His parents said they honor his life by trying to help other young people and their parents.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .