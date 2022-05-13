Happy Apple Pie in Oak Park bakes up work environment of inclusion

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday is National Apple Pie Day.One pie shop in Oak Park is celebrating this un-official holiday as it blends and bakes up a work environment of inclusion, where people with and without disabilities work together to create pies.Michelle Mascaro, the owner of Happy Apple Pie Shop, and Rebecca McIntyre, who works there, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.Happy Apple Pie shop got started about seven years ago when Mascaro considered where people like her daughter, who has an intellectual disability, would be able to work.She said it can be difficult for those with disabilities to find a job.Visitfor more information or the store at 226 Harrison St.