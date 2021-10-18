chicago proud

National Association for Down Syndrome celebrates 60 years with annual fashion show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Association for Down Syndrome is celebrating 60 years of working to support people and families living with the condition.

Sunday, they mounted their annual fashion show virtually with a lovely affair featuring models of all ages showing off the latest fashions, and sharing the love and talent of people with Down syndrome.

Families from across the Chicago region bonded over Zoom to marvel at human beauty.

The annual fashion show kicked off with a showcasing of talent.

"Chris Hebein is from Evanston and he has been playing the piano since he was 13 years old," one participant announced.

There was even an Elvis sighting.

"The talent and beautiful models have spent hours of and, of course, their family members have helped immensely as well," said Matt Corso, NADS board president.

As she has for years, ABC7's Stacey Baca moderated the show, shifting from the very young to high school graduates out in the working world, such as Special Olympian golfing champion Tony Natale.

The event included a silent auction and culminated with more dance numbers.
