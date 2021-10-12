LGBTQ+

National Coming Out Day 2021: Evanston Pride to host storytelling event

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Monday is National Coming Out Day, a time when people can celebrate being who they are while uplifting their community.

According to a Gallup poll, 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ+, a number which has risen each year since 2012. It appears the increase is being driven by young adults. The poll shows that 16% of Gen Z'ers identify as LGBTQ+, compared with 9% of Millennials, 4% of Gen X'ers, and 2% of Baby Boomers.

Jackson Adams, Board President of Evanston Pride, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 4:30 p.m. to share advice for people who want to come out to their friends or loved ones, and how people can support someone who is coming out to them.

Evanston Pride is hosting a National Coming Out Day storytelling event Monday night where members of the community can share and hear coming out stories.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Few Spirits Tasting Room, 918 Chicago Avenue, in Evanston. The first hour of the event will be family-friendly stories, but the rest of the event may include content that is PG-13 and up, organizers said.

The event is free but attendees are asked to register online.
More TOP STORIES News