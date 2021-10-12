National Coming Out Day 2021: Evanston Pride to host storytelling event

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Monday is National Coming Out Day, a time when people can celebrate being who they are while uplifting their community.According to a Gallup poll, 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ+, a number which has risen each year since 2012. It appears the increase is being driven by young adults. The poll shows that 16% of Gen Z'ers identify as LGBTQ+, compared with 9% of Millennials, 4% of Gen X'ers, and 2% of Baby Boomers.Jackson Adams, Board President of Evanston Pride, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 4:30 p.m. to share advice for people who want to come out to their friends or loved ones, and how people can support someone who is coming out to them.Evanston Pride is hosting a National Coming Out Day storytelling event Monday night where members of the community can share and hear coming out stories.The event begins at 7 p.m. at Few Spirits Tasting Room, 918 Chicago Avenue, in Evanston. The first hour of the event will be family-friendly stories, but the rest of the event may include content that is PG-13 and up, organizers said.The event is free but attendees are asked to