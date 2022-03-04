How to participate in National Unplugging Day: 'Connecting to things that matter beyond screens'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Unplugging Day arrived Friday, and Americans across the country have been getting ready to put away all of their electronic devices from phones and tablets to television and gaming systems.Kim Cavallo is the executive director of Unplug Collaborative, the organization leading the movement."It's really about connecting to things that matter beyond screens, which is human connection, which we haven't had enough of in the last couple of years and connecting to yourself," Cavallo said.National Day of Unplugging will take place from sundown Friday tonight to sundown Saturday night, but people can participate on a smaller scale too."Some people just take an hour. Some people decide for the day that they're going to do tech-free meals," Cavallo said.Li Huo said she plans to unplug with her family."I could say across the board there are other people doing this, not just us," Huo said. "I feel like 90% of my conversation with my kids is like, 'Are you on the screen? Get off the screen, get off the screen.'"She said their tech-free 24 hours will include a hike with their dog, game night and going out to dinner."This is so special that we get to go out to dinner together. This is a great time for us to sort of just chat. And let's go around and tell a funny story that happened to each other," Huo said.If you're stuck on what to do, Cavallo suggested spending time doing something that makes an impact."When you are spending time offline, you're thinking about all the other things that you should be doing," Cavallo said. "But if you're doing something that you feel is impactful to help someone else, that might be something."