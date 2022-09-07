Automobile Trade Association hosts 1st-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace

The Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace, IL for National Drive Electric Week.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.

The event will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

It's aimed at educating consumers on how new car dealerships play a critical role in electric vehicle adoption.

This event corresponds with National Drive Electric Week, which works to raise awareness about the benefits of all electric or hybrid cars.

