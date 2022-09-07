WATCH LIVE

Automobile Trade Association hosts 1st-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
6 minutes ago
The Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace, IL for National Drive Electric Week.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.

The event will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

SEE ALSO | 17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

It's aimed at educating consumers on how new car dealerships play a critical role in electric vehicle adoption.

This event corresponds with National Drive Electric Week, which works to raise awareness about the benefits of all electric or hybrid cars.

RELATED | EV tax credits just got revamped due to the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act

