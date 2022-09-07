Automobile Trade Association hosts 1st-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.
The event will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
It's aimed at educating consumers on how new car dealerships play a critical role in electric vehicle adoption.
This event corresponds with National Drive Electric Week, which works to raise awareness about the benefits of all electric or hybrid cars.
