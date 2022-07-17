memorial

National EMS Memorial Service honors 3 CFD 1st responders killed in the line of duty

Firefighter Paramedic Michael Pittman, Paramedic in Charge Duane Reade and Paramedic in Charge Robert Truevillian were honored
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

National EMS Memorial Service honors 3 CFD 1st responders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special national procession Sunday honoring 72 first responders killed in the line of duty.

"To the families who've lost loved ones, we see you and we honor your sacrifice above all else," said Jana Williams of the National EMS Memorial Service.

It's all part of the multistate EMS Memorial Service. The procession made a stop in Chicago on its way to Arlington, Virginia.

"We realized that these people have given their lives in the line of duty. We meet with some of the families we help them through situations waiver ahead for them," said Barbara Williams, a volunteer with the National EMS Memorial Service.

This year, three of Chicago's very own first responders are being added to that national memorial and loved ones of some of those heroes were there to take in that honor.

"You will see three of our own. Firefighter Paramedic Michael Pittman, Paramedic in Charge Duane Reade and Paramedic in Charge Robert Truevillian," said Fire Commissioner Annette Nance.

"He gave his life for the job or for the public and so it's nice to see him being honored. It's just everything he deserves and more," said Robert Cheeks, Truevillian's family member.

Truevillian died from COVID-19 complications in December 2020. He was a part of the Chicago Fire Department for 20 years, an honor his family and colleagues will never forget.

"You can't put that into words, honestly. This, I guess, for him, for the hero, himself, is just what he was born to do," Cheeks said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisfirefighter killedeventschicago fire departmentcommunityfirefighterscovid 19 pandemicmemorialcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL
LA couple builds altars for victims of Highland Park parade shooting
San Antonio artist creates memorial for Uvalde victims
'Run to Remember' honors CPD officers killed, injured in line of duty
Memorial March honors fallen Chicago police officers
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer in grave condition after attempted suicide
Officer hit by firework while responding to drag racing, street stunts
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
New efforts to revive cold case of teen found dead 15 years ago
6 killed, 13 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Fundraiser raises at least $15K for wounded CPD Officer Danny Golden
Show More
Off-duty cop shoots, kills man who allegedly opened fire at reunion
How couple got their driveway back after threat of $1.5K fine
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Rescuers perform CPR on elephant in Thailand
Chicago Weather: Partial clearing, mild Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News