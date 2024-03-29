Vietnam War veterans gather to remember fallen colleagues at memorial on Chicago Riverwalk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of Vietnam War veterans gathered on Friday to remember their fallen colleagues at the veterans' memorial, which the city recently refurbished, along the city's riverfront.

For those who attended the ceremony, the shared experience and loss of friends is a bond they will never forget.

It was a patriotic pause to remember as Vietnam veterans gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony to salute their fellow service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The names of 2,936 Illinois veterans who died in the war are engraved on the memorial wall along the riverfront.

"This is Donald Frank Sansone," said U.S. Army veteran John Andres, who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.

He was killed in 6 November of 1967 with 17 other Marines that day .

"He was my buddy. He was my first casualty that I knew that got killed in Vietnam and God bless him. I love him. He's my brother," Andres said.

On this date in 1973, the last combat troops departed from Vietnam. But more than 58,000 never came home to join their colleagues.

"I visit this every year, because I want to pay tribute to those men and women who lost their lives over there for our country," said U.S. Army veteran James Hobson, who served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.

It is something never lost on these veterans, who on Friday reflected on the importance of remembering.

"We never forget. We can't. We know a lot of them. And like I say, they weren't as lucky as we were. I'll never forget them," said U.S. Army veteran Kevin Calkins, who served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.

On this day, set aside to honor those who served in Vietnam War, veterans offered a challenge to all Americans.

"Let us pledge never to forget the sacrifices made by our Vietnam veterans," said U.S. Army veteran Carlos Saladin.

It was a somber day marked by a sense of camaraderie and brotherhood in service and sacrifice.

"I love my country. I can't think of anything better to do, in terms of national service, than to be done to serve your country in the military," Hobson said.