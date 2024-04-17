Illinois leaders encourage drivers to put the phone down during work zone safety week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois leaders encouraged the community to wear orange on Wednesday as part of Work Zone Safety Week.

Local leaders reminded drivers to take extra precautions on the roads to protect workers and emergency responders.

"Put [ phones ] down. You can't drive and text," The SECRETARY OF THE Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association Mike Sturino said. "You can't drive and read your messages. You can drive and watch a video. Just drive. Put it down."

Illinois State Police said they installed speeding cameras in some areas for extra safety.

It comes three big construction projects are happening on the Kennedy Expressway, 294, and I-80.

Those participating are encouraged to show support on social media by using the hashtags #NWZAW and #Orange4Safety.