navy

US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

KINGSVILLE, Texas -- The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.

"MAKING HISTORY!" the U.S. Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the "Wings of Gold."

Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron (VT) 21 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, stands next to a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft on July 7.

Lt.j.g. Luke Redito/U.S. Navy via AP



The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy's "first known Black female TACAIR pilot."

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

Swegle's milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasnavyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NAVY
Naval Academy grad looks ahead towards sea duty
FBI says Texas naval station shooting appears terror-related
Social distancing ignored during East Coast flyover
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 7 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
IL reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases as city enters 1st weekend since quarantine order
COVID-19 pandemic leads to new generation of plant, garden lovers
Viral photo sparks movement to empower Black men
Police search for car used in slaying of girl, 13, in Austin
Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in Lake County in response to rising cases
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Show More
Young Chicagoans call for reallocation of police funds
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers early, partly cloudy later Sunday
Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
More TOP STORIES News