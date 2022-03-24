Community & Events

Planning a spring trip to Navy Pier

By Michelle Corless
Staycation Idea: Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is here and Navy Pier has plenty of events planned.

This weekend brings the first-ever Summer Sampler event.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, the Pier will host musical and dance performances from some of the performers set to be at the Pier this summer.

On Thursday, March 31, the Chicago Children's Museum will offer free admission with $10 discounted parking when you have museum validation.

To see other upcoming events at Navy Pier, click here.
