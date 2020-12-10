Navy Pier marina on hold until 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grand opening for a new marina at Navy Pier is on hold until 2022.The developer says permits still need to be secured.The privately-funded marina will be Lake Michigan's first all-transient marina, so boaters can stay for a few hours, a few days or longer.A manager for the project said in a statement, "Despite all other governmental agencies and approvals being in place, we have not received our final permit to construct from the City Department of Transportation. Please understand that we are working hard to finalize permitting and get construction started, but given Covid circumstances, we are required to delay the grand opening until Spring of 2022. While this is disappointing to us at NPM, I can assure you that we are ready to proceed once the bureaucratic logjam has loosened."We promised you periodic updates. As an active boater I am as anxious as I know you are to have the opportunity to utilize The People's Pier for transient mooring at Navy Pier as soon as possible - as Chicago and Navy Pier envisioned in the Pier's Centennial Vision & Planned Development."There will be five-star concierge service for boaters including a lounge, showers and laundry service.