New marina coming to Navy Pier in 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The marina will be the first of its kind on Lake Michigan and will offer hourly, weekly and daily moorings.There will be five-star concierge service for boaters including a lounge, showers and laundry service."Navy Pier Marina will provide a much-needed service to the boating community in Chicago" said Joe Caltabiano, longtime Chicago harbors boater and prominent Chicago businessman. "Short term docking and quick access to restaurants and the city are sorely lacking."Construction is expected to start this fall. The marina is expected to open in 2021.