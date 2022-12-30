New Year's Eve Chicago: Navy Pier prepares to end 2022 with glitzy soirée

Navy Pier is preparing for what's being called one of the hottest parties in Chicago on New Year's Eve night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's already a sold out event at Offshore Rooftop, where there is some of the best views in the city for the fireworks display.

Performers did a quick audio check Friday, ahead of what's being called one of the hottest parties in Chicago on New Year's Eve night at Navy Pier.

"I'm so excited because New Year on the Pier is back in full force. Everyone's getting ready right now for it. We're setting up balloons! It's going to be confetti," said Felicia Bolton, director of communications and PR at Navy Pier.

There are already 2,000 tickets, and counting, for this indoor party in the Aon Grand Ballroom, where there will be live music, cocktails and an amazing balloon drop when the clock strikes midnight.

"It's going to be great. It's a lot of people showing up. It's almost sold out. A lot of energy in the room. We have a great opening band," said Kice Akkawi, DJ Kice with Treble Squad.

And while it'll be thousands partying on ground up above Navy Pier - in the world's largest rooftop deck - workers at Offshore are preparing for what's being described as a glitzy soirée, guaranteed not to be forgotten in 2022.

"It's going to be skyline over this way, and then fireworks lighting up the sky. We're going to open up these Accordion doors, basically just give a full view," said Kylie McCalla, beverage manager at Offshore Rooftop.

But, for those who can't wait for New Year's Eve, Highsight's is holding its annual gala, "The Eve of the Eve" party at the Old Post Office Friday night, with all proceeds benefitting it's scholarship program.

"This is actually our biggest fundraiser of the year. We haven't been able to do it the last couple years, so hence the excitement about this year's event," said Jameson Taylor, with the Highsight Scholarship Foundation.

That event is for a great cause.

Back at Navy Pier, with its fantastic view for the fireworks display, will have more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects.