New Year's Eve Chicago fireworks planned along river, at Navy Pier, city says

Chicago New Year's Eve 2024 will also feature 'Best of Art on the Mart'

Are you looking for New Year's Eve events? Chicago said there will be fireworks along the river and at Navy Pier this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fireworks extravaganza will be back on the Chicago River to ring in 2024.

You can take in the dazzling light show from all six bridges at midnight, from Franklin Street to Columbus Drive, coinciding with the Navy Pier fireworks display on the lakefront.

"Chicagoans have the unique ability to find hope and resilience in each day and New Year's Eve is the foundation of beginning a new year with the same unbridled optimism," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "As an icon of our city's landscape, the Chicago River is what unites our town and we are excited to bring everyone together in a big way, continuing traditions and beginning new ones."

And, starting at 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the "Best of Art on the Mart" will be on display.

It will feature the images of the many artists who have been celebrated with illuminated creations on the Merchandise Mart.

The fireworks show can be best viewed along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street, the city said. Bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive beginning Dec. 31, from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1. The Wabash and Michigan Avenue bridges will remain open. Public transportation is recommended for the best experience.

The Riverwalk will be closed beginning at 11 p.m., with only a section from Wells Street to Orleans Street open until 12:15 a.m.

The Chicago River will be closed to boat traffic from Franklin to Columbus from 11:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.