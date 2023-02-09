Nazareth Academy girls basketball team enters playoffs nearly undefeated

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second straight season, the Nazareth Academy girls basketball team is ranked number one in Illinois.

They're also unbeaten in their conference, and recently helped their coach win his 400th career game. With playoffs starting next week, they've never been hungrier for more.

They recently beat Waubonsie Valley but it was no cakewalk providing a late season test for the now-27-and-1 team.

Players say they feel the pressure of being number one, but try to play relaxed and have fun as they take the season day by day.

The success is nothing new. Last year Nazareth was runner up in the state. Now they're having their best season in the school's history.

Coach Ed Stritzel said he thinks they have an exceptional team, and feels confident about their chances. They're all excited about the next three weeks of playoffs.