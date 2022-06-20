Chicago organization on mission to reduce disparities in women's health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Equal Hope has a created a model for reducing breast cancer racial mortality disparities.
The organization has been on a mission to save women's lives by eliminating health disparities in Illinois. Originally through the lens of breast cancer, it has now expanded to cervical cancer and other women's cancers since 2008.
Dr. Anne Marie Murphy, the executive director of Equal Hope, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to discuss the disparities and upcoming events.
RELATED: Chicago among largest US cities with widest racial health gap, mortality rate: study
Equal Hope is hosting its annual gala at Morgan Manufacturing in Fulton Market from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
For more on Equal Hope programs and services, click here.
