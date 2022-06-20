health care

Chicago organization on mission to reduce disparities in women's health

Equal Hope hosting gala at Morgan Manufacturing in Fulton Market
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago organization wants to reduce disparities in women's health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Equal Hope has a created a model for reducing breast cancer racial mortality disparities.

The organization has been on a mission to save women's lives by eliminating health disparities in Illinois. Originally through the lens of breast cancer, it has now expanded to cervical cancer and other women's cancers since 2008.

Dr. Anne Marie Murphy, the executive director of Equal Hope, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to discuss the disparities and upcoming events.

Equal Hope is hosting its annual gala at Morgan Manufacturing in Fulton Market from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

For more on Equal Hope programs and services, click here.
