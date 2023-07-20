It's a place where Willie Nelson wrote songs and Charlie Pride performed. Today Neon Boots works to keep the country culture alive.

The historic dancehall where you can still go two-stepping

HOUSTON, Texas -- A pair of disco boots hang high over the dance floor at Neon Boots - a saloon that's all about country and live music.

"We are a fun place to be, you can come in here and forget your cares, leave them out in the parking lot," Owner Debbie Storrs said.

The building originally opened in 1955 as the Esquire Ballroom. It's where Willie Nelson worked and wrote "Crazy" and "Night Life." It was here that sparked the Broadway musical "Always... Patsy Cline." It was also one of the first Texas bars to host Black country singer, Charlie Pride.

"A lot of the old timers got started here. It's just an amazing, historic place," Storrs said. "Loretta Lynn was actually a waitress here before she started singing on the stage."

Esquire closed in 1995 and was eventually transformed into Neon Boots by new owners. Storrs keeps the building's history alive with a special Esquire room that's home to photos and memorabilia of the artists who performed at the ballroom.

Today the saloon is a magnet for those wanting to dance. There's free dancing lessons on Tuesday and Thursday nights plus Latin Night on Friday.

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon is located at 11410 Hempstead Road.