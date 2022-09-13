New American Girl doll Claudie Wells modeled on 11-year-old Hinsdale girl

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl from Hinsdale is the model for the new American Girl doll.

Rio Lewis is the inspiration for the new doll. Lewis is in the sixth grade and is a dancer. She has been modeling since she was 4.

She's the inspiration for the new doll named Claudie Wells.

In Claudie's book, the character grows up in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City in the early 1920s, when Black artistry thrived.

Lewis said she is happy to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.