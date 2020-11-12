New delays in case of Chicago banker, Stephen Calk, who sought Trump administration position

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even as President Donald Trump's time in office comes to an end, Chicago banker Stephen Calk is still fighting criminal charges that resulted from his work on the 2016 presidential campaign. Calk is accused of soliciting a bribe by extending $16 million in bank loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in exchange for a potential Trump administration position. Now, the I-Team has learned there is yet another delay.Calk, the former head of The Federal Savings Bank in Chicago's Fulton Market section, was supposed to stand trial months ago in New York City where the case is being prosecuted. But, COVID-19 and a series of behind-the-scenes legal machinations have resulted in the federal trial date being pushed to early 2021.Calk was indicted in May 2019 on charges that he solicited a bribe while working for Federal Savings Bank. Authorities say he handed Manafort $16 million dollars in bank loans as part of an unsuccessful effort to land an administration position such as Secretary of the Army. He served in the Army and has been active in veterans' organizations in Chicago.The most recent snag that delayed Calk's trial date involves the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The Calk charges were spun out of Mueller's investigation, even though it had nothing to do with Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.As the I-Team first reported in September, investigators located nearly 30,000 new records possibly related to the Calk case in Mueller's special counsel office, even though that investigation was complete at the time and the office long-shuttered.In this new court filing this week, prosecutors asked for 30-more days to work on the documents citing "the automated deduplication process."With the delays in Calk's case, a Politico article last month suggested Calk might be let off the hook altogether, quoting U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield saying she has "some sympathy to the defense arguments that the case and Mr. Calk himself need some resolution here."Legal sources familiar with Calk's case have told the I-Team that they believe a trial will happen and that Calk wants his day in court to clear his name. However, the I-Team is told that the proceedings may take a different shape once they do begin -- possibly with fewer witnesses and a more streamlined approach. Defense attorneys also are likely to ask again that the trial be moved to Chicago where Calk and most witnesses live.