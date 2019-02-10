New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest

More details have emerged in the case of a former Illinois Department of Correction officer who was beaten and robbed in Hazel Crest.According to police, Keith Chamble, 62, was attacked as he got out of his car in his driveway near 168th Street and Orchard Ridge between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday. Police believe two suspects beat and robbed Chamble before taking his car, wallet and phone.Chamble's daughter later found him inside his home just after 1 a.m.Previously, it was believed that suspects had broken into Chamble's home and attacked him there.Chamble's car has been found, but police are still looking for suspects."I really can't tell you what happened," said Mary Cross, victim's daughter.Cross said she walked into her father's home very early Thursday morning to find him slumped over inside, unconscious."Blood coming through his mouth and nose. I'm screaming, hollering, 'Help me!,' running in and out of the house," she said.Chamble was retired from a long career as a corrections officer at Illinois state penitentiaries. His daily joy now, they said, is playing the lottery."He was a sergeant, someone who protects the lives of others. Who would do that?" said Javon Nix, victim's daughter."This happened for a reason. You don't just go in someone's house, beat someone up, leave them for dead," said Shanae Cross, victim's daughter.Investigators are working to piece together clues, perhaps from home surveillance, while Chamble's children and family stay by his bedside, hoping he wakes up."That's the most hurtful part," Shanae said. "The one person who could tell you what happened can't tell us what happened."Chamble's family said he underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and is on life support. He is still in the hospital.