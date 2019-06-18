New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1

If you're holding a device to talk or text while driving your chances of getting a ticket in Illinois are going up.
Starting July 1, police will no longer give warning tickets but instead you will now be issued a moving violation.
That means no texting, talking, accessing the maps app and so on, unless with hands-free phone technology such as Bluetooth, reported the Daily Herald.
To clarify, it's also illegal to text or talk while holding a device at a stop sign, at a red light or while sitting in traffic.
Three moving violations in a 12-month period will lead to a license suspension.
Exceptions are if you're reporting an emergency or if you're parked on the shoulder of a road.
Drivers 18 and younger can't even use hands-free devices or Bluetooth.
The Daily Herald contributed to this story.
