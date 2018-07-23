New facial reconstructions were released Monday for two of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's unknown victims.Gacy raped and murdered young boys and men between 1972 and 1978 in Cook County. He was found guilty of murdering at least 33 young boys and men, but six of them are still unidentified.The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined with the Cook County Sheriff's Office to release the two new facial reconstructions after remains were found under Gacy's home in a crawl space.The first one is John Doe No. 10. He's a white male between 17 and 21 years old. It's estimated he died between 1972 and 1978.John Doe No. 13 is a white man between 18 to 22 years old.Anyone with information regarding the unidentified boys should call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or 1-800-843-5678 or the Cook County Sheriff's Office at 708-865-6244.