Police released these images of men wanted in an armed carjacking in south suburban New Lenox Tuesday morning.

2 suspects arrested after Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in New Lenox, police say

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Two suspects in a New Lenox carjacking were arrested after a chase in Chicago Tuesday night, police said.

Tuesday morning, police said the Uber driver arrived to pick up a customer in the 1600-block of Eagle Circle when a white Hyundai Accent sedan approached. Two male suspects armed with guns and wearing masks got out of the Hyundai, demanded the victim's car and pulled him out of the vehicle.

The victim was struck in the head with one of the guns, and the suspects stole his wallet and cell phone.

The two armed suspects tried to flee in the victim's vehicle, a Toyota Venza, but had trouble working the car and abandoned it a few houses away.

A third suspect was driving the Hyundai and never got out of the car.

The suspects fled the area in the Hyundai.

Tuesday night, New Lenox police said a stolen Hyundai used in the carjacking in the suburb was involved in a pursuit involving Illinois State Police in the Lawndale neighborhood.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in a crime that occurred in Chicago, police said. The boy was taken to a juvenile correction facility on Chicago charges.

New Lenox police said charges have not yet been filed in connection with the carjacking there and an investigation is ongoing.

The victim was taken to Silver Cross Hospital to treat a head injury, and his cell phone was later found along Route 30.

Police said there is no connection between the person who called the Uber and the suspects.