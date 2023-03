It was a big day for Chicago foodies and some restaurant owners as seven more local restaurants are being added to the Michelin Guide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a big day for Chicago foodies and some restaurant owners as seven more local restaurants are being added to the Michelin Guide.

The seven new addition are:

Avil On the Park in Lakeshore East, featuring Greek food

Indienne in River North, specializing in Indian food

Roux in Hyde Park, with New Orleans food.

Sueños at the Soho House, with Baja Coast Mexican favorites.

The Izakaya at Momotaro

Union

Pompette