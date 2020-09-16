City officials open new restorative justice court in Englewood on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Circuit Court officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new restorative justice community court in Englewood on the South Side.

Chief Judge Tim Evans and Congressman Bobby Rush were among those in attendance to the ceremony.

The court is located inside the Salvation Army's Stern Center on West 69th Street.

Defendants who successfully complete the program get the chance to have their charges dismissed and their arrest and court records expunged.

To be eligible for the program, the offender must have been charged with a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor and the victim of the crime must also agree to take part in the process.

The state's first Restorative Justice Community Court was opened back in 2017 in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Since its opening, the court has worked with 135 participants with around 64 graduates from the program.

In addition to the court in Englewood, a new court is set to open in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodavondalecourtsocietycook county
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
Student shot at WIU-Macomb; suspect still at large
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
McDonald's offering free McNuggets deal today
Show More
Good Samaritans use Mexican flag to help woman injured in South Loop hit and run
LIVE: Pritzker gives COVID-19 update IL reports 1,941 new cases
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer, PM showers Wednesday
With ink barely dry on $177M deal, Deshaun Watson sued
US plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans
More TOP STORIES News