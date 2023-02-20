WATCH LIVE

Northwestern Wildcats

Nearly 1K people sign petition opposing $800K Northwestern's renovation project of Ryan Field

Northwestern says it conducted a poll and found majority of people in Evanston support the project

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 3:58AM
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There are still some concerns about the plan to rebuild Ryan Field at Northwestern University.

At a meeting Sunday, community groups and neighbors discussed plans to use the field as an entertainment venue.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition opposing the $800,000 project.

Northwestern said it conducted a poll and found the majority of people in Evanston support the project.

Northwestern needs approval from the Evanston City Council before construction can begin.

