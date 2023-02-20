Nearly 1K people sign petition opposing $800K Northwestern's renovation project of Ryan Field

Northwestern says it conducted a poll and found majority of people in Evanston support the project

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There are still some concerns about the plan to rebuild Ryan Field at Northwestern University.

At a meeting Sunday, community groups and neighbors discussed plans to use the field as an entertainment venue.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition opposing the $800,000 project.

Northwestern said it conducted a poll and found the majority of people in Evanston support the project.

