City leaders break ground for new Starbucks coming to abandoned lot in Garfield Ridge

City officials broke ground on a 40-year vacant lot Friday to welcome the construction of a new Starbucks on the Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An empty lot on Chicago's Southwest Side will soon see business after 40 years of vacancy.

A Starbucks is under construction on the lot, which is located at S. Cicero Ave. and W. 64th St.

City leaders hosted a groundbreaking event Friday morning, with Mayor Brandon Johnson in attendance.

Construction on the new Starbucks is set to begin immediately at 6413 S. Cicero Ave.

Alderman Marty Quinn of the 13th Ward has pushed for the development of vacant land in the area.

In a press release, Quinn said, "I'm dedicated to ensuring the Southwest Side is a place people want to live, start families and grow roots for generations."

Quinn has had a hand in the booming development of the Cicero Avenue Corridor where the Starbucks is located.

He is credited with recruiting Culver's, Dunkin' Donuts, Lou Malnati's, Manolo's Tamales, Taco Bell and others to the area.

"It was worth pursuing this important investment that breathes more life into the community, brings more jobs to the area and continues to even the playing field between the South and North Sides of the city," Quinn said.