The 1,907 foot skyscraper would be the sixth tallest building in the world.

Plans proposed for new tallest building in America and the location might surprise you

The United States could soon have a new -- and surprising -- location for the tallest building in the country and, if approved, it won't be anywhere near New York.

In a new proposal set out by AO Architects and real estate developer Matteson Capital, the Boardwalk at Bricktown, if approved for construction, would be a 1,907 foot skyscraper that would officially be the sixth tallest building in the world right in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.

"Designed to be the tallest building in the nation, this bold development encompasses over 3 acres and over 2 million square feet of residential, hospitality, retail, dining and entertainment," according to the press release from AO Architects.

The complex would have hotel and residential towers that will "each feature their own unique luxe amenities, creating a dynamic urban hub for tenants and visitors," designers say.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown would also house brand new and state of the art dining and retail spaces with open plazas.

"Dining, retail, and open plazas elevate and energize the streetscape, forging interaction, connection and inviting the world to experience the best OKC has to offer," AO Architects said. "A catalyst for urban evolution, The Boardwalk embodies the spirited essence of Oklahoma City, honoring its rich past, dynamic present, and promising future."

Boardwalk at Bricktown model rendering. AO Architects

The development would feature a collection of three towers, each rising to 345 feet, and the fourth tower -- currently referred to as Legends Tower -- that ascends to 1,907 feet, that specific number honoring the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States.

"Spanning approximately 5 million square feet, the project is a mixed-use marvel, including a 480-key Dream Hotel by Hyatt with 85 residential serviced condominiums in the Dream Tower; an additional 350-key Hyatt hotel with 100 serviced condominiums in the Legends Tower; 1,776 residential units ranging from market-rate to affordable workforce and luxury options; and a vibrant retail and restaurant scene with over 110,000 square feet of space designated for commercial use, food and beverage, and a workforce development center for the community at the street and second levels," according to developers. "The top floors of the supertall tower will consist of a public observatory, restaurant and bar where visitors will be able to enjoy the sweeping city views."

The proposed development, however, will still need final approval from the city and there is no guarantee that it will be built at the moment under their current application.

"To clarify, they would need to rezone, not seek a variance. Their existing SPUD was specifically negotiated, including the building height ("Maximum height of any building shall be 300 feet with the exception that height will be limited to 80 feet within 20 feet of the northern SPUD boundary.)," Kristy Yager, Public Information officer of the City of Oklahoma, a staff member of zoning told the Oklahoma City Free Press. "We understand the applicant's representative is preparing a new SPUD application, which would go to Planning Commission for a recommendation and City Council for a final decision."

The tallest building in the United States, at least at the moment, is One World Trade in New York City which was opened in 2014 and stands at a symbolic 1,776 feet tall. If built, the new building would eclipse the tower by 131 feet to become the tallest in America.

"Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown," said Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital. "We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs. It's a dynamic environment and we hope to see The Boardwalk at Bricktown stand as the pride of Oklahoma City."

The Burj Khalia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the tallest building in the world, standing at 2,717 feet tall followed by Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is 490 feet shorter at 2,227 feet tall. Rounding out the top five is the Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, the Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower in Mecca and the Ping An International Finance Center in Shenzhen.