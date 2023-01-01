Chicago Fire dietitian shares health tips for New Year's resolutions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new year means new health goals.

Michele Fumagalli is a performance dietitian for the Chicago Fire. She highlights the importance of self-care: exercise, nutrition/hydration, hygiene, recovery and self-actualization (giving back).

"If people received money each day for investing in their self care, odds are more would do it. But people need to remember, the less you invest in self care now, the more it will cost you later," Fumagalli said.

Before you make any health-related New Year's resolutions, discover your strengths and weaknesses and have a greater reason why (not just losing weight).

Michele's simple, but effective health tips:

Hydrate! Mostly with water.

Move your body outside of your workouts.

Fuel and nourish your body throughout the day.

Protein at every meal and snack.

Can we add in a vegetable or two?

Carbs are not the enemy.