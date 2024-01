New Year's baby born at Chicago area hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Advocate Health Care has welcomed their first baby of the new year.

Their first baby, Ocean, was born at 3:18 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to Emily and Wes Ortman.

The baby boy weighs in at 5 pounds, 2.4 ounces and is 18.75 inches long. Ocean is the first child for the Ortmans, who live in Wheeling.

