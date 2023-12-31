Chicago protest today: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march up Michigan Avenue, call for end to war

A pro-Palestinian protest in Chicago got underway on Michigan Avenue on Sunday. Demonstrators marched to Water Tower Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amid the preparations for New Year's Eve celebrations in downtown Chicago, hundreds of demonstrators ended 2023 with a rally for Palestinian rights.

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine marched down Michigan Avenue to the Water Tower on Sunday.

The group has been calling for an end to the war in Gaza, and for the U.S. to stop giving aid to Israel.

The march came as Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been standing firm on resisting calls for a cease-fire, saying the war will continue for "many more months."