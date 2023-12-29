New Year's Eve Chicago: Fireworks, party and safety preparations underway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is putting the finishing touches on its New Year's Eve preparations, from safety plans to fireworks celebrations.

Chicago police say they are prepared not only for the New Year's celebrations but also a Bears game Sunday and a planned protest downtown.

Deputy Chief John Hein, incident commander for downtown New Year's Eve celebrations, said there is an adequate number of officers who will be deployed in and around the loop. He said only some officers had their days off canceled, depending on their assigned unit, but were notified ahead of time.

Officers will also patrol the public transit system while violence interrupters are already at work in neighborhoods to make sure revelers enjoy the holiday safely.

SEE MORE: ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2024,' airing Dec. 31

"We ask everyone, please, ensure that you have a safe night and if you're going to celebrate, do that responsibly. And, make sure you have a designated driver, if need be," Hein said.

He also encouraged people to take advantage f free CTA rides from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. New Year's Day.

A dazzling fireworks display will cast its glow across the lakefront to welcome 2024. The best views to catch the show are along the Chicago River or at Navy Pier. The city will close six bridges along Wacker Drive so people can enjoy the midnight display.

But before all the fun begins is much preparation. Doolin's party supply store blew up thousands - truly, thousands - of balloons that will decorate dozens of Chicago restaurants and New Year's Eve parties.

"We get it all done, but we work hard to make sure it's lined up ahead of time and planned. We have enough tanks, and enough latex, and enough manpower," Christine Doolin said.

Customers filled the story Friday, getting the goods for their own celebrations early.

"Got a little banner, got some hats, got some noisemakers, classic New Year's Eve stuff," said Stella Brown.

"I think we got some flutes over there. We got a party pack, filled with hats and some horns. Just to make some noise to bring in the New Year," said Adonis Holmes.

And who can forget champagne? Binny's in River North bustled with people like Cheryl Grant, dealt with th edifficul task of grabbing the booze for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

"We are stocking up on the essentials. We do the fun stuff, the adult beverages, as I like to say. And they do the food, so it all works out perfectly," she said.