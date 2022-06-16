Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing NYC subway door

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- A man was killed after his pants or foot got caught in a closing subway door in New York City Wednesday night, and he was dragged by the train as it pulled out of the station.It happened about 11:40 p.m. in Brooklyn.Police said the death remains under investigation, but at this point, it appears the 37-year-old victim was exiting the Q train at the Avenue M station when he somehow got caught in the closing door.The man was then dragged across the platform.Police said he screamed as he was being dragged, and a person who heard the screaming ran for help.The victim, whose identity has not been released, was discovered when the next subway train pulled into the station.That train is not believed to have hit the man.Police said his left arm was severed, and his left leg was partially severed.He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.