Authorities respond to reports of shots fired in Times Square

The shooting was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. EDT. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
It is unclear if there are any injuries or who police are looking for in connection to the shooting.
This is the third reported shooting in Times Square in the past few months.
Back in May, a man was arrested in Florida after opening fire in Times Square, wounding two women, and a four-year-old girl.
In June, a 21-year-old Marine from Upstate New York was shot near 1535 Broadway. Police say he was not the intended target.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.