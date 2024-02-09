Tourist hurt during shooting in Times Square, gunman wanted for also allegedly firing at police

NEW YORK -- A massive manhunt is underway for the gunman who shot a tourist and fired at an officer inside a store in Times Square.

Officials say officers responded to a shooting inside JD Sports just after 7 p.m. Thursday. On the second floor of the store, the suspects started stealing clothing and possibly sneakers, placing the items into a bag, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Two of the three men then entered the lobby of the store, where a female loss prevention employee confronted them and asked for a receipt. She was able to take back the stolen property from then, Chell said.

Officials say one of the men, described by police as being between 15 and 20 years old, then took out a gun from a shoulder strap bag and fired once toward the loss prevention officer. The bullet missed the officer and hit an innocent bystander who was shopping inside the store, striking them once in the leg.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman from Brazil, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she is expected to survive.

The two men and the suspected gunman then fled the store.

Authorities say that at some point during the chase, the shooter shot twice at another officer, missing both times. The officer drew his gun but did not fire due to the number of people nearby, officials noted.

Officials say the suspect then ran into a subway station.

One of the three men was taken into police custody. Authorities say the 15-year-old stayed behind to talk to police and was released. He is a migrant resident of the Stewart Hotel, officials said.

"At this point we have numerous resources scouring this area looking that male," said Chell during Thursday night's press conference. "He is the shooter. He shot at our cops not once, but twice and also shot an innocent female one time in the leg."

Police are also looking to speak to a second person who was with the gunman.