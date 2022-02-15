New York City vaccine mandate: Over 1,400 municipal workers fired over COVID requirements

NEW YORK CITY -- More than 1,400 municipal workers in New York who refused to get vaccinated have been fired.
It comes as 1,430 municipal workers who refused to get vaccinated have been fired.
Most of those terminated had worked for the city's education department.
Their union says they plan to fight the firings.
In addition, more than 9,000 municipal workers are still trying to fight the vaccine mandate based on their individual circumstances.
Another 939 employees who were on unpaid leave decided to get vaccinated and keep their jobs - nearly 40% of those who were on leave without pay, ABC New York affiliate WABC reported.
And 99.8% of new employees, hired under the requirement that they get two vaccines doses, did so.
