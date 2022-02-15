COVID-19 vaccine

New York City vaccine mandate: Over 1,400 municipal workers fired over COVID requirements

Most of those fired over New York COVID restrictions worked for city's education department
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1,400 city workers fired over vax mandate, NYC continues handing out free at-home tests

NEW YORK CITY -- More than 1,400 municipal workers in New York who refused to get vaccinated have been fired.

New York City is beefing up its push to get more people tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19.

It comes as 1,430 municipal workers who refused to get vaccinated have been fired.

Most of those terminated had worked for the city's education department.

Their union says they plan to fight the firings.

In addition, more than 9,000 municipal workers are still trying to fight the vaccine mandate based on their individual circumstances.

RELATED: Chicago vaccine mandate: City workers will need to get COVID-19 shot, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

Another 939 employees who were on unpaid leave decided to get vaccinated and keep their jobs - nearly 40% of those who were on leave without pay, ABC New York affiliate WABC reported.

And 99.8% of new employees, hired under the requirement that they get two vaccines doses, did so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Chicago vaccine mandate, mask requirements may not end with state's
Chicago's mask mandate may not end when state's does, Lightfoot says
IL reports 2,734 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
Walmart drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees
TOP STORIES
Chicago vaccine mandate, mask requirements may not end with state's
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Young girl found wandering alone in Englewood: CPD
Simone Biles announces she is engaged to NFL player
Online shopping complaints soaring on Facebook, Instagram: BBB
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
Show More
Police captain on trial for killing man over movie theater texting
Dog stuck in sinkhole rescued by IL firefighters | Video
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Military/First Responders Appreciation Day at Chicago Auto Show
Chicago teen fatally shot after tragic deaths of cousin, mom
More TOP STORIES News