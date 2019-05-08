Newborn found in Humboldt Park on garbage can, with umbilical cord still attached

CHICAGO -- A newborn baby with its umbilical cord still attached was left on top of a garbage can in an alley Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.Someone walking near the 1700 block of North Keystone heard the infant's screams and took the child to a nearby firehouse, fire officials said.The baby was then transported to Norwegian American Hospital in critical condition by ambulance. Fire officials said as of 7 a.m. the newborn's condition was stable, and that the infant was crying and kicking, and will be transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.Chicago Police Area North Police detectives are investigating.Illinois is a state with a Safe Haven law, meaning anyone can hand over a baby that is unharmed to staff at a hospital, police station or fire department with no questions asked.