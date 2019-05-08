Newborn found in Humboldt Park on garbage can, with umbilical cord still attached

CHICAGO -- A newborn baby with its umbilical cord still attached was left on top of a garbage can in an alley Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Someone walking near the 1700 block of North Keystone heard the infant's screams and took the child to a nearby firehouse, fire officials said.
The baby was then transported to Norwegian American Hospital in critical condition by ambulance. Fire officials said as of 7 a.m. the newborn's condition was stable, and that the infant was crying and kicking, and will be transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.
Chicago Police Area North Police detectives are investigating.
Illinois is a state with a Safe Haven law, meaning anyone can hand over a baby that is unharmed to staff at a hospital, police station or fire department with no questions asked.
