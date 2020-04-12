Newsviews: Cures Within Reach

newsviews

By Kay Cesinger
With no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, clinical trials are underway to see if drugs that are already on the market can be "repurposed" to treat patients with the virus.

This idea of "repurposing" isn't new. The global healthcare community is working together in unprecedented ways to treat patients and learn from each other.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

With no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, clinical trials are underway to see if drugs that are already on the market can be "repurposed" to treat patients with the virus. Part 1.



Many opportunities are underway using already approved drugs in clinical trials to treat COVID-19 patients, providing evidence based medicine to clinicians.

Chicago non-profit, Cures Within Reach, is participating in the latest research on this issue.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2

President and Chief Operating Officer Barbara Goodman joined Newsviews to talk to the latest developments.
