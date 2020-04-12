Newsviews: Cures Within Reach

This idea of "repurposing" isn't new. The global healthcare community is working together in unprecedented ways to treat patients and learn from each other.
Many opportunities are underway using already approved drugs in clinical trials to treat COVID-19 patients, providing evidence based medicine to clinicians.
Chicago non-profit, Cures Within Reach, is participating in the latest research on this issue.
President and Chief Operating Officer Barbara Goodman joined Newsviews to talk to the latest developments.